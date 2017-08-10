LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP): In connection with the Independence

Day celebrations, the Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre

organized a seminar on “Pakistan at 70: Challenges and

Opportunities”.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasar, Professor

Emeritus Department of Political Science Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi,

Former Dean University of Sargodha Prof Dr Rasheed Ahmed Khan,

Acting Director PSC Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, senior faculty members

and students participated in the seminar.

In his address, Prof Dr Zaffar Moeen Nasar threw light on

the economic development of Pakistan in last 70 years. He said

a comparison of Pakistan’s economic situation of 1947 and 2017

showed a big difference as service and industrial sector was

growing.

“We need to improve our social sector-health and education

for better development in the country while the 3Ds of economics; Development, Defence and Debt Services must be set in the

right order”, he observed.

He stressed that” We need to set our priorities, make our

industrial policies and define our pioneer industries.”

He added the CPEC was a game changer which was bringing great

potential for investment in the country.

Prof Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi in his speech said:”We as a

nation has to focus on three aspects. First one is we need to

pay tribute to people who have sacrificed a lot for establishment

of Pakistan. Secondly we need to examine the achievements of

Pakistan in last 70 years. Pakistan has made a substantial

achievement in fields of industry and defense. We need to

recognize deficiencies and difficulties of Pakistan.”

Dr Rashid Ahmed Khan said Pakistan was achieved through a

democratic struggle. Democracy is, therefore, in the blood

of Pakistan. Democracy in Pakistan is one of the most important

concern of Pakistani people.

In his welcome note, Acting Director Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi

said” We need to look at our national journey for seventy

years and we have to make Pakistan a developed nation by

our hardwork and efforts.

The vice chancellor also cut a cake to begin the celebrations

of the 70th Independence Day celebration. Now all departments

and hostels would organize different events in this connection.

Separately, the vice chancellor planted a tree in

connection with a tree plantation campaign in the university.