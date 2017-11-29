Seminar on gender based violence held at FJWU

RAWALPINDI, Nov 29 (APP):Women Research Centre (WRC), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) here on Wednesday organized a seminar to commemorate 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Guest speaker of the seminar was Maliha Hussain, Executive Director, Mehergarh: A Centre of Learning.

Addressing the seminar she said, the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence begin on the international day for the elimination of violence against women on Nov 25 and end on international human rights day on Dec 10. The 16 days of activism is a time to both reflect on violence against women and to take action to end it.

This year’s theme, MyActionsMatter, is a call to action that asks everyone to take concrete steps to question, call out, and speak up against acts of gender-based violence, which involves the use and abuse of power and control over another person and is perpetrated against someone based on their gender identity, gender expression on perceived gender. Violence against women and girls is one form of gender-based violence.

Gender-based violence is a human rights violation and a serious obstacle to women’s progress in all areas of life including health, education, work and participation in the society was the objective of seminar.

Maliha Hussain said that women should first learn to respect themselves, if they can’t, then no one would respect them. If anyone tries to violate your right then stand and speak out for yourself because your respect is as important as other humans, she added.

Addressing the seminar the chief guest , Vice Chancellor FJWU, Prof. Dr Samina Amin Qadir highlighted the issues of violence against women and stressed the need to address it at different levels.

She said woman was a great gift of Almighty Allah in the shape of a mother, sister, wife and a daughter and a female is a best companion of a man. Women should promote better patience in themselves to reduce the incidents of domestic violence. A large number of students, staff and faculty members attended the seminar.