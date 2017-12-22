Seminar on ‘Folk Culture & Heritage Management in full swing at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):A ten-day seminar on “Folk Culture and Heritage Management” is in full swing at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

The seminar was arranged by US Embassy in Islamabad, Lok Virsa, Boston University, American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS), Interactive Resource Centre (IRC) and AUTAQ – a Network of Cultural Organizations of Pakistan.

The seminar aimed to revitalize and celebrate folk traditions that are the root of the creative, emotional, social and spiritual aspects of people’s lives, said that Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed.

She said that the participants are discussing strategies, tools and methodologies of culture management and heritage preservation in ten days seminar. She said that this course is free for the selected participants.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that heritage management is a growing field that is concerned with the identification, protection and stewardship of cultural heritage in the public interest.

“It is part of a burgeoning interest in heritage generally and the subject of increasing discussion and debate” she said.

Heritage is known by many names, including antiquities, art, artifacts, cultural objects, treasure, loot, sacred objects, cultural resources and cultural property, depending on the background and interests of the stakeholder.