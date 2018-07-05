Seminar on Climate Resilient South Asia to be held on July 15

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP):SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry would organize one day conference on “A Climate Resilient South Asia: Turning Climate Smart Investment Opportunities into Reality” on July 15, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The event would be organized in collaboration with Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and in partnership with Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF), a press release Thursday said.

The seminar is aimed at showcasing and streamlining the strategies based on innovation and entrepreneurship as the drivers to create new knowledge, find new models of doing business and transforming good ideas into great products.

The impacts of climate change on business assets, supply chains and business interruptions, besides climate change affects, which were causing a decline in living standards would be discussed in the a day long seminar.

The untapped potential of countries in the region in climate-smart investing in sectors including renewable energy, transport, green buildings, urban waste-water, climate-smart agriculture and municipal solid waste management would be the other topics of the deliberations.