Semifinals of volleyball event on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Semifinals of volleyball event of the 2nd Quaid-e-Azam Inter Provincial Games will be held on Wednesday, while the third position fixture will take place on Thursday.

The contests among different outfits began here at Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

Till filing of this report KP had won its match against Sindh, defeating the later 2-0, while FATA beat Gilgit-Baltistan 2-0. In the third contest of the day Balochistan defeated KP 2-1.