Semifinalists of National T-20 cup confirmed

FAISALABAD, Oct 22 (APP):The four semi-finalists of the National T-20 Cup have now been confirmed as Northern, Baluchistan, Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated their rival teams.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Central Punjab by 7 wickets in their National T-20 Cup match played at Iqbal Stadium here on Tuesday.

Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Khan’s unbeaten partnership helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reach semifinal due to better net run-rate as Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have 4 points each, while three other sides have already through to the last four phase in the competition.

Putting in to bat, Central Punjab’s Ahmed Shahzad (10) and Kamran Akmal (18) fell early. But Captain Babar Azam and Umar Akmal consolidated the innings and took the score to 167 before Babar Azam was judged run out. He scored 83 runs on 57 balls, hitting 5 fours and 4 sixes. Umar Akmal made unbeaten half century (53) on 36 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes while Rizwan Hussain remained not out on 9.

Irfanullah Shah and Mohammad Mohsin took one wicket each for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Setting 178 to win, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chased the target in 19.4 overs due to excellent batting by opener Fakhr Zaman and Kushdil Shah. Fakhar Zaman scored unbeaten 82 runs on 54 balls hitting 7 fours and 2 sixes while Khushdil Shah smashed

unbeaten 46 runs on 26 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes and steer their side to victory.

Among other batsmen Sahibzada Farhan scored 17, Mohammad Rizwan 2, and Iftikhar Ahmed 19 runs. For Central Punjab, Zafar Gohar, Naseem Shah and Usman Qadir took one wicket each.

Kushdil Shah was declared man-of-the-match.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab 177/3, 20 overs (Babar Azam 83, Umar Akmal 53;

Irfanullah Shah 1-22, Mohammad Mohsin 1-33)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 182/3, 19.4 overs (Fakhar Zaman 82, Kushdil

Shah 46; Naseem Shah 1-30, Zafar Gohar 1-34).