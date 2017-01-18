Semi finals,final of National one day cup shifted to Karachi

LAHORE, Jan 18 (APP) Pakistan Cricket Board has shifted the semi

finals and final of the National one day cricket cup to Karachi due to inclement weather here.

The semi finals and final will be played as per following schedule

at the National stadium:

Jan 23, first semi final between team 1 and team 3 Jan 23, second semi final between team 2 and team 4.

Jan 27, final between winner of first semi final and winner of

second semi final.

Both the semifinals and final will be telecast live on PTV.