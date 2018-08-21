Self-sacrifice can help country get rid of political, economic problems: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said the country could overcome political, social and economic problems being faced by it currently, by promoting the essence of self-sacrifice among the people.

The president, in his message to the nation on the eve of Eidul Azha, said to make the world a cradle of peace and free from perils, it was important for the people to be ready to sacrifice the worthy belongings such as life, property and personal interests.

He extended felicitations to the nation on the joyous eve of Eidul Azha and prayed to Allah Almighty to accept the prayers and sacrifices offered by it and the entire Muslim Ummah, making the same a source of blessings for them.

The president said Eidul Azha was observed in commemoration of the reverence expressed by Hazrat Ibrahim (May Allah be pleased with Him) before Allah Almighty, followed by the spirit of submission by Hazrat Ismail (May Allah be pleased with Him).

“Today, the two great prophets of Allah Almighty had demonstrated an immortal and unmatched example of their veneration and selfless sacrifice. This act of sacrifice became a lesson for the future generations to not to refrain from sacrificing the dearest of the dear belongings, even ones’ own progeny, in way to the bigger goals and in ridding the world of pains.”

He quoted a verse of the Holy Quran: “Verily, my Salat (prayer), my service of sacrifice, my living and my death are for Allah.”

The president said it was the true spirit of worship which could turn the world full of miseries into a heavenly place to live.

He said through the act of sacrifice, one was taught to give up ego which was the real root cause behind most of the troubles, whether at local, domestic or international levels.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless everyone with the bounties of Eidul Azha and guide to act upon His teachings to be followed in their real spirit.