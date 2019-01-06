Sehat Cards scheme expanded to entire country: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP):Federal Minister for Health Aamer Mehmood Kiani has said the Sehat Cards’ scheme would be expanded to the whole country.The minister announced this while chairing a meeting of the National Health Card Steering Committee here. He said that those living below the poverty line would benefit from the health scheme. As per the vision of the prime minister, health sector was being given top priority and work had been expedited to bring improvement in it, he added. He said the government would utilise all the resources for improvement of health sector. Health sector budget would be increased to provide better facilities to the people. The health minister said around 30 million deserving people would be issued health cards by February 2020. He said the government was committed to provide modern facilities to the disabled people.