Security tightened at airports; one meeter/greeter allowed at airport

ISLAMABAD Feb 18 (APP): The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), in wake of the recent spate of terror incident has augmented the security at all the country’s airports.

According to the Spokesperson Ms Fareeha Shah here on Saturday, the CAA has decided to allow entry of one meeter/greeter at the airport for greeting the passengers at the time of departure or arrival.

Seeking cooperation from the general public in this behalf, she expressed the hope that they would fully cooperate with the security and other staff at the airport by abiding by the principals set to ensure their own and their fellowmen security.