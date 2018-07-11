Security threats issue to political leadership needs to be tackled promptly

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP):Chairman Senate Standing Committee

on Interior, Senator Rehman Malik Wednesday reiterated

reinforcement of foolproof security measures for top leadership of

political parties and those for whom threat alerts have been issued.

“In view of serious threats received and briefed during

Committee’s previous meeting, the chairman asked for strict

re-enforcement of recommendations and decisions made about

foolproof security arrangements to be made for voters, candidates,

heads of political parties, electoral staff and polling stations/locations

on elections day,” he said this in a letter written to Ministry of

Interior.

Rehman Malik, also former Minister for Interior said

security threats to top leadership/heads of some political parties

is a matter of grave concern and needs to be tackled promptly

at national level.

He said provincial governments, inspector generals of police

and all other stakeholders should be directed to follow SOPs to

ensure security of above mentioned stakeholders working on day of

election.

Meanwhile, Rehman Malik strongly condemned suicide bomb

blast in Peshawar in which Awami National Party (ANP) leader

Haroon Bilour and 12 others were martyred and nearly three

dozens injured.

He expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies with

victim families, saying he shares pains with bereaved families.

He said terrorists are enemies of Pakistan who are trying

to destabilize Pakistan by their heinous acts of terrorism and

unfortunately once again terrorists have shown their presence

by disrupting peaceful process of elections.