Security threats issue to political leadership needs to be tackled promptly

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP):Chairman Senate Standing Committee
on Interior, Senator Rehman Malik Wednesday reiterated
reinforcement of foolproof security measures for top leadership of
political parties and those for whom threat alerts have been issued.
“In view of serious threats received and briefed during
Committee’s previous meeting, the chairman asked for strict
re-enforcement of recommendations and decisions made about
foolproof security arrangements to be made for voters, candidates,
heads of political parties, electoral staff and polling stations/locations
on elections day,” he said this in a letter written to Ministry of
Interior.
Rehman Malik, also former Minister for Interior said
security threats to top leadership/heads of some political parties
is a matter of grave concern and needs to be tackled promptly
at national level.
He said provincial governments, inspector generals of police
and all other stakeholders should be directed to follow SOPs to
ensure security of above mentioned stakeholders working on day of
election.
Meanwhile, Rehman Malik strongly condemned suicide bomb
blast in Peshawar in which Awami National Party (ANP) leader
Haroon Bilour and 12 others were martyred and nearly three
dozens injured.
He expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies with
victim families, saying he shares pains with bereaved families.
He said terrorists are enemies of Pakistan who are trying
to destabilize Pakistan by their heinous acts of terrorism and
unfortunately once again terrorists have shown their presence
by disrupting peaceful process of elections.