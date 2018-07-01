ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP):Security forces on Sunday conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in North Wazirstan and recovered heavy ammunition.
According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the security forces recovered weapons and ammunition, including rockets, fuzes, sub machine and heavy machine guns.
Security forces recover heavy ammunition from North Wazirstan
