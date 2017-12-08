Security forces recover caches of weapons, ammunition

RAWALPINDI, Dec 08 (APP):Security forces Friday carried out search operations in Village Shashi Khel, North Wazirstan Agency and
in area Kanda Garhi, Lower Orakzai and recovered cache of weapons and
ammunition hidden by terrorists.
According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here, the recovered
cache of weapons and ammunition included 12.7 mm gun, SMGs, missiles, 82 mm mortars
rounds, grenades, ammunition of various calibre and explosive.

