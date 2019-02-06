Security forces recover caches of weapons, ammunition for South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, Feb 06 (APP):Security forces Wednesday conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in village Manra of Tehsil, Birmal, South Waziristan District and recovered cache of weapons and ammunition from an abandoned terrorist hideout.

The recovery includes guns of various types and calibers, rocket launchers, heavy and light machineguns and ammunition, said a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).