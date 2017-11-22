Security forces operation against terrorists; Major martyred

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):An army officer of Major rank Wednesday embraced martyrdom during an operation of security forces against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan area.

The Security Forces had conducted a search operation in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan on the presence of terrorists in a hide out. In exchange of fire, Major Ishaq embraced shahadat, stated an ISPR press release.

The 28-year old Shaheed belonged to Khushab and has left behind a widow and a one year old son. His Namaz e Janaza was offered at D.I. Khan which was attended by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and other officials.

Meanwhile Director General Inter Services Public Relations, Maj. Gen Asif Ghafoor paid homage to martyred officer and said, another valiant son of the soil had laid down life for the defence of motherland.

“Defence of motherland is our sacred duty and we shall continue defending against its enemies,” Asif Ghafoor said in his tweet.