Security forces intensifies combing operations in Pindi

RAWALPINDI, Feb 17 (APP): Following recent upsurge in the terrorist incidents, the security forces had been directed to gear up combing operations in Rawalpindi here on Friday.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations press release, “In wake of recent upsurge in terrorist incidents in the country, search and combing operations in areas of Rawalpindi district have been enhanced and security apparatus has been put on high alert.”

A conference chaired by Commander Rawalpindi Corps and attended by high-ups of law enforcement agencies was held to take a stock of security situation and review the response mechanism to deal with the terrorists threat.

Security forces and intelligence outfits had been instructed to further intensify combing and targeted operations with the aim to eliminate terrorists and sleepers cells.