Security forces foil major terrorist activity, three terrorists killed

RAWALPINDI, Feb 04 (APP):Security force launched an intelligence based operation (IBO) against terrorist hideout at Gulkuch, South Wazirstan on boundary of South Wazirstan and Balochistan. On seeing forces,terrorists opened fire and fled to nearby mountainous area.

Security forces chased fleeing terrorists and after fierce exchange of fire all three (terrorists)were killed, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.