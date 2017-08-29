Security Forces conduct search operations in Halka Plandara, Mohmand Agency

RAWALPINDI, Aug 29 (APP): Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is continuing

successfully as Security Forces on Tuesday carried out search operations in Halka Plandara, Mohmand Agency on reports of terrorist hideout.

On search suicide jackets, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), rockets,

hand grenades, detonators, huge amount of various caliber ammunition and communication equipment were recovered, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here.

Meanwhile, Frontier Corps (FC) Khyper Pakhtunkhwa (KP) conducted search operation in Orakzai Agency and apprehended six suspects. Cache of arms and ammunition, including rockets and mortars were recovered.