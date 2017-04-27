Security forces conduct 12 IBOs during Operation Rudd ul Fasaad

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): Security forces conducted 29 cordon

and search operations and 12 Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in

different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

During the Operation Ruddul Fasaad, in Punjab 29 Cordon and

Search operations and IBOs in different parts of Punjab including

Bahawalpur, Rahim Yaar Khan, Lodhran, Pakpattan and Bahawalnagar

were conducted, says an ISPR press release.

Nine terrorists were apprehended during these operations.

In Balochistan FC and intelligence Agencies conducted IBO in

Gawak, Mand.

Five terrorists of proscribed organizations were killed and

two FC soldiers injured during exchange of fire with terrorists.

In KP, terrorist activity was foiled when FC KP carried out an

IBO in general area Bar Qambar Khel, Bara, Khyber Agency.

Two terrorists Shahid and Abdul Raziq were apprehended. They

were planning a major terrorist attack in the area on directions

from across the border. Sizeable quantity of explosives were

recovered.

In South Waziristan Agency, security forces recovered large

amount of explosives during a search operation in Giga khel.