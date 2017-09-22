Security arrangements reviewed during Muharram

LAHORE, Sept 22 (APP): A meeting was held here on Friday

under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif to review security arrangements for maintaining

law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that foolproof security arrangements should be ensured for maintaining law and order and protection of life and property of people during Muharram.

He said the best security arrangements should be made and punctuality of time for Majalis and mourning processions be ensured.

The chief minister directed that peace committees should

be activated at district level and control rooms should be

established at provincial,divisional, district and tehsil levels and four-tier security should be made for the mourning processions.

He said that a report be presented after conducting hundred per cent audit of CCTV cameras, generators, lights, walk through gates, metal detectors and other security

equipments.

The chief minister said that strict action should be taken

against elements found involved in provocative speeches

and the observance of code of conduct should be ensured at

every cost.

He said that violation of anti wall-chalking law would

not be tolerated and directed to further expedite the combing

operation in the province.

During Muharram, all possible steps should be made to

further promote religious harmony and the devised security

plan should be implemented entirely during Muharram.

He said that additional force should be deputed at mosques,

Imam Barghas and other places. The law enforcement agencies

should maintain close and continuous liaison with

each other and rule of law be ensured at every cost.Indiscriminate

action should be initiated against elements taking

law in their hands.

The best arrangements of food should be made for the

police force and officials of other departments and Provincial

Minister Col (R) Ayub Gadhi will supervise it. An alternate plan

to keep flow of traffic should be made and it

should be publicized as well, he added.

The ACS (Home) gave a detailed briefing about security

arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram while the IG Police

informed about the arrangements made by the Punjab police.

Provincial Ministers, Advisor Rana Maqbool, Chief Secretary,

and high officials agencies attended the meeting. The mayors,

chairmen of district councils, commissioners and RPOs of

different divisions attended the meeting through video-link.