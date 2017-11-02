Secretary Sports urges German expert to ensure timely installation of tartan track

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP):Secretary Sports Punjab, Muhammad Aamir Jan

on Thursday, held a meeting with Brian, Supervisor of German company Polytan to ensure timely installation of tartan track work here at Punjab Stadium.

During the meeting, Aamir Jan also urged Brian to complete the

tartan track work as per international standard quickly so that sports activities could be held at Punjab Stadium in a befitting manner.

He said Sports Board Punjab always tried to provide best sports facilities to the masses and the tartan track project is also part of that move. “We want to prepare tartan track work at Punjab Stadium as

per IAAF standards so that our athletes can utilize international sports facilities at their home grounds,” he explained”, he said.

Meanwhile Brian also visited Punjab Stadium and inspected the civil work.