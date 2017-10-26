Secretary Sports reviews progress of int’l level tartan track

LAHORE, Oct 26 (APP):Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, who also holds the office of Director General Sports Punjab, visited the Punjab Stadium to check the progress of international level tartan track, here on Thursday.

Aamir Jan was accompanied by Project Director PMU Akram Soban and other top officials of the Sports Board Punjab during his visit. He strictly directed the contractors to complete the tartan track work as early as possible.

“After completion of laying of tartan track, we will be able to organise all kinds of athletic activities on this venue.” He said the

well-being of players and healthy future of sports in the province is top priority for Sports Board Punjab.

Aamir Jan said the SBP had always been committed to the cause of sports and in this regard no stone would be left unturned. “Sports Board Punjab is making hectic efforts to build international level sports venues across the Punjab province, which is quite encouraging for the future of sports in the province,” he added.

Project Director PMU Akram Soban told the Secretary Sports Punjab that civil work has been completed at the venue and the remaining work will be completed within stipulated period of time.