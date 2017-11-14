Secretary sports Punjab approves sports schemes for five districts

LAHORE, Nov 14 (APP):Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan has approved new sports schemes for five districts of Punjab for overall development of the game across the province.

He gave this approval at a high-profile meeting at Punjab Stadium on Tuesday. Construction of new stadiums in four districts are also among the new schemes.

The officers from Finance, P&D, Deputy Director Muhammad Ashraf, District Sports Officer (DSO) Gujranwala Nadeem Butt, DSO Muzaffargarh M Jameel Kamran, DSO Vehari Raees Azam, DSO Lodhran M Hafeez and other officials attended the meeting.

Sports Board Punjab Planning Department briefed Muhammad Aamir Jan about the new sports schemes. During the meeting, new stadiums were approved for Dunyapur city of district Lodhran, Fatehpur city of district Layyah, Guggu Mandi city of district Vehari, Kot Addu city of district Muzaffargarh while the projects of modern sports facilities were also approved for NA 100 Titlay Aali, Nowshehra Virkan.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Sports said youth of remote areas will take part in maximum sports activities after the completion of these facilities. “Sports Board Punjab is providing best sports facilities in backward areas”.

He directed the officers concerned to initiate construction work on the said projects immediately so that people of these areas could utilise sports facilities in their own vicinities.