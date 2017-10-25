Secretary Sports directs DSO’s to complete sports projects

LAHORE, Oct 25 (APP):Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan,

who also holds the office of Director General Sports Punjab, chaired

a high-profile meeting of District Sports Officers (DSOs) at National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

District Sports Officers from across the province participated

in the meeting which was also attended by Director Sports Muhammad

Anees Sheikh and Director Admin Javed Rasheed Chohan.

Inauguration plan of all completed sports schemes, gymnasiums,

swimming pools and playfields in the Punjab province were discussed

during the key meeting.

District Sports Officers briefed the Secretary Sports Punjab

Muhammad Aamir Jan about the progress of work in their respective districts. Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan directed all

the DSOs to complete the remaining sports venues in their areas

as early as possible.