Secretary Planning reviews up-gradation of consultancy industry

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Secretary, Planning, Development and Reform Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui chaired a meeting here Friday with the renowned consultants from all provinces to review up-gradation and enhancement of consulting industry for efficient and cost effective implementation of the development projects.

The secretary highlighted the role of consultants in providing technical assistance for the planning and monitoring of development projects. The Secretary mentioned that some of the projects are facing delays due to lack of effective planning and monitoring at consultant’s end. The revision of the project not only adds time but it also increases the cost.

The consultants shared their experience with respect to planning and monitoring of projects. They further mentioned the constraints and legalities involved in the process.

The Secretary assured the consultants to provide assistance and support at all stages of the process. This initiative by the Secretary Planning was highly appreciated by the delegation of consultants.

It was decided that the Planning Commission will hold a broad based consultation on consultancy services and industry with partners like Pakistan Engineering Council, PEPRA Authority, Federal Ministries, Provincial Governments, professional experts, academia, consultants and donor agencies to harmonize their regulations and provide equal playing ground.