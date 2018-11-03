Secretary PHF elected as member FIH Executive Board

LAHORE, Nov 03 (APP):Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation,
former Olympian, Shahbaz Ahmad, was elected as a member of the
Executive Board of International Hockey Federation (FIH) here
Saturday.
His election took place at the 46th International Hockey
Federation’s Congress held New Delhi and was attended by 250
delegates from all-over the world, said a spokesman for the
PHF while talking to APP here.
The FIH executive board comprises four members, two men
and two women. The delegates elected Shahbaz Ahmad (Pakistan),
Dr Michael Green (Germany), Maureen Craig-Rousseau (Trinidad &
Tobago) and Elizabeth Sofoa King (Ghana) as member of the board.
Widely recognised as one of the greatest hockey players in
the history of the sport, Shahbaz Ahmad made over 300 appearances
for Pakistan and was named player of the tournament at both
the 1990 World Cup in Lahore and the 1994 World Cup in Sydney,
where he captained the Green Shirts to the title. He also
claimed an Olympic bronze medal at the Barcelona 1992 Games as
the captain of the team.
Shahbaz is now a key administrator in the game, and
currently serving the PHF to help the country to regain
lost glory in the game.