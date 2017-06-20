Secretary Information facilitates Pak cricket team on historic win

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Federal Secretary Information Ahmad

Nawaz Sukhera has congratulated national cricket team for pulling

off a historic win over traditional rivals India in the final of the ICC Championship Trophy.

In a message issued here he said, “On behalf of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) I extend my heartiest felicitations to Pakistan team for their first ever ICC Champions Trophy win.”

He also lauded Director Sports PTV Dr Nauman Niaz for ably leading the entire initiative of sports transmission and added that the entire PTV sports team did a remarkable job.

“We are extremely proud of you. I would like to also thank my team at PTV for working exhaustively to ensure our transmission was a resounding success.

“Chief Commercial Officer Ameen Akhtar, the engineering department, especially Arif Noor, the creative team for creating a beautiful set for ‘Game On Hai’, the distribution department and all others involved in ensuring the national broadcaster remained alive,” he said.

He thanked international cricket greats, especially Ian Chappell, Sir Viv Richards and Brian Lara for coming to Pakistan and being the part of PTV’s sports transmission. He said that during the coveted sport’s event they stayed in Pakistan and besides their valuable expert opinions they showed to the world that Pakistan was a safe country and international cricket must return here.

He also hailed Pakistan cricket greats for being part of PTV Sports transmission team stating, “A big well done to Rashid Latif, Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Waseem also.”