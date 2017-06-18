Secretary Information felicitates Pak cricket team for win against India

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Federal Secretary Information Ahmad

Nawaz Sukhera on Sunday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team

on their historic win over India in the ICC Championship Trophy

against all odds.

The secretary, in his message, said,” On behalf of Pakistan

Television Corporation (PTV) I would like to congratulate the

Pakistan cricket team.”

He also extended gratitude to Director Sports PTV Dr Nauman

Niaz for ably leading the entire initiative and the entire PTV sports

team.

“We are extremely proud of you! I would like to also thank my

team at PTV for working exhaustively to ensure our transmission was

a resounding success.

“Chief Commercial Officer Ameen Akhtar, the engineering

department, especially Arif Noor, the creative team for creating

a beautiful set for ‘Game On Hai’, the distribution department and

all other involved in ensuring the national broadcaster remained alive.

“To the challenge and delivered on its promise to the nation,

I would also like to thank our cricket experts, especially Ian

Chappell, Sir Viv Richards and Brian Lara for coming to Pakistan and

showing to the world that Pakistan is a safe country and

international cricket must restart here.

“A big well done to Rashid Latif, Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad

Waseem also,” he concluded.