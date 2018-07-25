Secretary Info reviews arrangements at APP Election Cell

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Federal Information Secretary, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera Wednesday visited the Election Cell of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) to review the arrangements made by the news agency for timely and accurate dissemination of election results across the country.

The ‘APP Election Cell-2018’, equipped with all necessary facilities, has been set up at APP Headquarters to ensure timely coverage of General Election-2018 and dissemination of results.

Speaking on the occasion, the secretary said that it was a milestone in history of the country that it was moving ahead towards smooth transition of power for the third consecutive time.

He said that during the current elections, the first phase was to educate the people about elections, then motivate and encourage them to play their role and come out for vote to elect candidates of their choice. “Now we have entered into the third phase of disseminating results in and outside the country,” he added.

The secretary said that Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan, Associated Press of Pakistan and Press Information Department had been assembled at one network to ensure smooth, accurate and timely sharing of results on print, electronic and social media.

Sukhera said that a viable and workable backup plan and strategy had been put in place.

He lauded the efforts of APP and complimented Managing Director APP Masood Malik for making comprehensive arrangements for the coverage of general election 2018.

He said that APP was among those organizations which were having good legacy and had not disappointed the nation. It was a pride for him to visit this prestigious organization.

Earlier, the secretary was given briefing about the working mechanism of the APP Election Cell established to disseminate authentic and timely poll results to its subscribers and general public.

Among others, Executive Director APP Akhtar Munir, Director News Muhammad Akram Malik, Director International News Muhammad Qamarullah Chaudhry, Director Information Technology Ghawas Khan and senior officials of APP were also present on the occasion.