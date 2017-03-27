Secretary IBNH forms 4-member committee to examine Ministry, attached departments’ write-off cases

ISLAMABAD, March 27 (APP): Secretary Ministry of Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage (IBNH) Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui

Monday constituted a four-member committee to look into all write-

off cases of the Ministry and its attached departments.

The committee would ensure that public money is not wasted and write-off

cases without valid reasons are not entertained in future.

The Secretary constituted the committee while chairing a pre-Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage here, which was attended by senior officers of the Ministry, representatives of its attached departments and the Finance Division.

The committee, headed by Chief Finance and Accounts Officer (CFAO) A R Zaidi, comprises members Deputy Financial Adviser Iftikhar Janjua, Director Finance Pakistan Television (PTV) Umer Cheema, Deputy Secretary (Budget) Ministry of Information and a representative of concerned organization.