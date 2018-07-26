Secretary ECP terms GE 2018 as world’s fifth biggest elections

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has conducted the fifth largest general election of the world with most of the results announced within 24 hours.

Secretary ECP, Babar Yaqoob expressed these while announcing the total number of results received by the commission for national and provincial assemblies.

He said, giving details of the result, 82 per cent result has been received by the commission including 120 constituencies of National Assembly and 265 of Provincial Assembly from Punjab, 42 seats of National Assembly and 105 of Provincial Assembly from Sindh, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 35 of National Assembly and 86 of Provincial Assembly, results from Balochistan on 7 National Assembly and 35 Provincial Assembly seats. The returning officers (ROs) have announced 90 percent result, he added.

To a question, he said the delay in the announcement of results from Quetta was due to large size of constituencies, prevailing security issues and unfavorable weather condition.

He said that no complaint for rigging was registered in the commission except pertaining to procedural and technical issues.

“It’s a free and fair election and I thank of Pakistan Army, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Supreme Court and High Courts for their cooperation”, Babar Yaqoob remarked.

While commenting on the turnout in the general polls, he expressed his personal opinion according to which the turnout was 55 percent, adding women turnout also remained positive.

Replying to another question, the Secretary ECP said out of 675 total complaints, the commission received on the polling day mostly were regarding slow working of 8300 SMS service, also sluggish conduct of polling staff deputed on the polling stations (PS) and no permission to media for coverage inside PS at certain locations.

He maintained that ROs have provided Form-45 to everyone while in case someone did not receive, he or she can contact ECP.

He said Senator Rehman Malik’s special committee has lauded ECPs endeavors for conducting successful polls in the country.

He believed that Result Transmitting System was test case for not only Pakistan rather the entire world as the commission learnt the lesson from the system’s failure that latest technology should be tested before implication.

The main reason for delay in the results proclamation was the breakdown of RTS, he lamented.

“85,000 smart phones were linked to RTS but in vain as it didn’t work the way ECP planned for the general elections 2018”, he said.