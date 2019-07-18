SECP refutes media reports regarding crackdown against companies

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan here on Thursday said that no crackdown was being planned or under consideration of the commission.

In a press release, the SECP strongly refutes news appearing in a section of the press and electronic media attributing any purported action against companies.

It said that being the apex regulator of the corporate sector, the SECP was taking all necessary steps to ensure beneficial regulation and growth of capital market and corporate sector in the country.