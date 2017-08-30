SECP issues guidelines for cooperation with foreign regulatory authorities

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The Securities and Exchange

Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued guidlines for cooperation

and assitance to foreign regulatory authorities under which the SECP

has conveyed to the authorities that it is ready to exchange the

data including financial information of companies with financial

services regulatory bodies under the framework for international

cooperation and multilateral infomration sharing arrangments.

These Guidelines for Cooperation and Assistance to Foreign

Regulatory Authorities provides a framework for international

cooperation under section 42D and to stipulate formal mechanisms for

sharing information and assistance under the Act or any administered

legislation.

SECP can provide assistance not only in investigations but

also in other types of inquiry, as part of a compliance program for

preventing illicit activities. It can also exchange general

information about matters of regulatory concern, including financial

and other supervisory information, technical expertise, surveillance

and enforcement techniques, and investor education.

The form of assistance may include obtaining public or non-

public information, for example, about a license holder, listed

company, shareholder, beneficial owner or a person exercising

control over a license holder or company; obtaining banking,

brokerage or other records; obtaining voluntary cooperation from

those who may have information about the subject of in inquiry;

providing information on the regulatory processes, or in obtaining

court orders, for example, urgent injunctions; providing and

obtaining unsolicited information, on voluntary basis.

The SECP said that strong international cooperation is

important to facilitate the detection and deterrence of cross-border

misconduct and to assist in the discharge of licensing and

supervisory responsibilities. The commission recognizes the

importance of international cooperation and assistance among

jurisdictions for effective and appropriate resolution of cross-

border regulatory and enforcement issues to protect investors and,

policyholders and combat cross border violations of laws.

Hence, in 2016, a new independent section 42D regarding

international cooperation and assistance to foreign regulatory

authority was inserted in the Act through SECP (Amendment) Act, 2016

to address the concerns and needs of SECP’s on the subject of

international cooperation and assistance. The section authorizes the

Commission to seek and provide assistance on reciprocal basis, to

international regulators for assisting in any inquiry or

investigation for contravention of laws relating to financial

services, SECP said.

The law authorizes the Commission to require the production of

any information or document from any person on the request of the

requesting authority.

The SECP has the ability to provide non-public information or

document filed with or provided to the Commission, or obtained by

the Commission from any person, to the foreign regulatory

authorities, upon a showing that such information is needed by the

foreign regulatory authority.

The SECP when requesting such non-public information from any

foreign regulatory authority shall establish and maintain such

safeguards as are necessary and appropriate to protect the

confidentiality of information and documents, and provide assurances

of confidentiality to the foreign regulatory authority, including

assurances that the SECP will use the confidential information

received for no other purpose than those specified in the request;

make no public use of the information without prior approval of the

foreign regulatory authority; notify the foreign regulatory

authority of any legally enforceable demand for the information

prior to complying with the demand, and assert such legal exemptions

or privileges on the foreign regulatory authority’s behalf as it may

request and not grant any other demand or request for the

information without prior notice to and lack of objection by the

foreign regulatory authority.

All requests received from multilateral or bilateral

forums/regulators/organizations must be made in accordance to terms

and conditions as specified in the information sharing agreement

(MMoU/MoU). Such MoUs including the IOSCO MMoU outline how requests

for assistance should be made.