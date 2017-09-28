Second round China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Practical Cooperation Dialogue concludes

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 28 (APP): The two-days second

China-Afghanistan-Pakistan (CAP) Practical Cooperation Dialogue concluded in Kabul on Wednesday held discussions on the objectives, principles, areas of trilateral practical cooperation and identified specific projects of trilateral practical cooperation, and agreed to enhance coordination towards their implementation.

According to Foreign office statement, the three sides agreed that the aim of the trilateral practical cooperation is to support the peaceful reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan, to further strengthen the relations and to promote cooperation among the three countries within the “Belt and Road” and the Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA) frameworks.

The dialogue was chaired by Director General of Development Cooperation from the Ministry of Finance of Afghanistan, Mustafa Aria and was attended by Director General of the Asian Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Xiao Qian and Director General of the Afghanistan Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Dr. Nasir Ahmad Andisha met with the heads of the three delegations.

The three sides agreed to enhance communication, coordinate China and Pakistan’s assistance to Afghanistan on the basis of fully taking into account Afghanistan’s priorities, carryout trilateral cooperation projects, gradually strengthen the mechanism building for trilateral cooperation, and to provide security for the trilateral cooperation projects. The three sides agreed that policy communication, infrastructure, human resources, livelihood building and people to people exchange are the five key cooperation fields, and will steadily promote concrete cooperation.

The three sides agreed that the next round of dialogue will be held in Islamabad. The exact dates will be finalized through diplomatic channel.