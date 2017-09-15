Second phase negotiation of China-Pakistan FTA held in Beijing

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): The 8th meeting of 2nd Phase

negotiations of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (FTA) held in

Beijing on September 14-15th, concluded with breakthrough in the

negotiation which was at an impasse over the last few rounds.

The meeting was co-chaired by Mohammad Younus Dagha, Secretary

Commerce, Pakistan and Wang Shouwen, Vice Minister for Commerce,

China, said a press release issued here.

In the last seven rounds, Pakistan had been pleading the case

of restoration of its preference under the FTA which had been eroded

due to subsequent FTAs of China.

Younus Dagha pointed out that the preference on 79% of

Pakistan’s exports to China had been eroded. Pakistan has also been

concerned over not having been able to get meaningful market access

during the first phase of the FTA.

Pakistan had been raising this issue with the Chinese side

time and again during the previous rounds without any consensus to

address these concerns. It was in this back drop, the Secretary

Commerce decided to himself lead the negotiations with the Chinese

Vice Minister as his counterpart.

After two days of negotiations, Chinese side agreed to address

the major concerns of Pakistan side regarding preference erosion for

Pakistani exports and meaningful market access during the 2nd phase.

In this regard Pakistan shared a list around 70 high priority

items of its export interest for immediate market access, which the

Chinese side agreed to consider favourably.

These tariff lines constitute more than 80% of Pakistan’s

current exports to China. The meeting ended with exchange of

pleasantries and a resolve to continue working together to make

China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement a win-win proposition for both

the countries.