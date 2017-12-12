LAHORE, Dec 12 (APP):Punjab University defeated University of Management and Technology in the competitions of Table Tennis and Badminton on the second day of National Sports Competitions here
on Tuesday at Punjab university new campus.
In Table Tennis (universities category) competitions, PU won
first position, University of Management and Technology (UMT) second
and University of Lahore got third position. PU defeated UMT in
badminton competitions while Punjab College got third position.
PU Vice Chancellor in his message to the playing students said
they must learn the art of winning and losing through games to promote
the culture of tolerance in our society. He said Pakistani sportsmen
and sportswomen must play with full devotion and promote positive
image of the country. Dr Zafar Mueen said PU was rendering a great community service by organizing the National Sports Competition 2017
in collaboration with HEC and The Educationist because school level
players and university level players were paying at the same place providing a chance to the junior athletes to learn from seniors to
master their skills.
In Kabaddi schools category Govt High Pattoki defeated Wapda High School Shalamar with 28-19 points. In Football schools category Govt High School Sarai Aalamghir Gujrat defeated Wapda Boys High School Shalamar with 3-0 goals. In Tabble Tennis Schools Category Govt High
School Gujrat won first position, Unique School second while Hamza Foundation’s special children clinched third position competing with the normal students.
In Badminton (schools category) under 13 competitions, Govt High School Bhakar won first position, Wapda School Shalamar secured second position and Wapda Schools Allama Iqbal won third position. While in Badminton Schools under 17 Sanwyk Grammar School secured first, Govt
High School Bhakkar second and Dare Arqam School third position.
Competitions of Tug-of-war, volleyball and squash will be held tomorrow (Wednesday). The six-day sports competition in 14 sports would continue until December 15.
