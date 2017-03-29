Second block of 6th population census to begin on Friday

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): The second block under first phase of the 6th population and household census will begin on Friday and conclude on April 13.

According to Radio Pakistan, during this stage 6,445 blocks of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 125 of FATA, 20,188 of Punjab, 9,081 of Sindh, 2,814 of Balochistan, 1,222 of AJK and 360 of Gilgit Baltistan would be covered.

The house listing operation in the second block of phase one will start on Friday and remain continue for three days.

A control room has been established at Pakistan Bureau of Statistics in Islamabad and general public can dial toll free number 0800-57574 for any complaint regarding the census.

So far, 1,400 complaints have been received and addressed.