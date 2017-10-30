Seasons Canola Polo Cup starts on Tuesday

LAHORE, Oct 30 (APP):The Seasons Canola Polo Cup 2017 will get under way on Tuesday (tomorrow) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

As many as eight teams are participating in the event, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Newage, Sherwood, Guard Group and Remington Polo, while pool B has Diamond Paints, Waste Buster, Pebble Breaker and Terra Energy in it.

The first match of the tournament will be contested between Newage and Sherwood at 2pm while in the second match, Guard Group will take on Remington Polo.

Lahore Polo Club President Irfan Ali Hyder has expressed his delight over the response from the polo lovers for the first tournament of the season 2017-18 that was sponsored by Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital to create awareness among the public regarding breast cancer.

“The sponsors play very important role in promotion of any sport and same is the case with the game of polo which needs more and more interest of corporate sector as it is getting recognition across the country and people now love to witness polo players in action. The due support of sponsors will help us further flourish this game of kings and knights,” he added.