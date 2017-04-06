Seafood exports increases 12.99 percent in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Seafood exports from the country

during first eight months of current financial year increased by

12.99 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of

last year.

During the period from July-February, 2016-17, about 87,999

metric tons of fish and fish preparations worth US$ 239.789 million

exported as compared the exports of same period last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics fish and

fish products exports from the country during first eight months of

last year was recorded at 80,340 metric tons valuing US$ 212.221

million.

On month on month basis, see food exports from the country in

month of February, 2017 grew by 34.1 percent as compared the same

month of last year.

In February, about 10,935 metric tons of fish and fish

preparation worth US$ 29.135 million exported as compared the

exports of 8,516 metric tons valuing of US$ 21.741 million of same

period of last year.

However, during last eight months of current financial year,

exports of meat and meat preparations decreased by 25.19 percent and

was recorded at 37,285 metric tons valuing US$ 140.910 million.

The meat and meat products exports from the country in first

eight months of last financial year was recorded at 54,532 metric

tons with earnings of US$ 188.345 million.

The country earned US$ 18.430 million by exporting about 4,038

metric tons of meat and meat preparations in month of February, 2017

as compared the exports of 9,247 metric tons and earning of US$ 32.2

million of same month of last year.