Seafood exports increase by 17.08% during 10 months

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): The exports of fish and fish
preparations from the country witnessed increase of 17.08 percent
during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to
the corresponding period of last year.
The fish exports during July-April (2016-17) were recorded at
$316.926 million as compared to the exports of $270.69 million during
July-April (2015-16), according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of
Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish
preparations increased by 14.28 percent during the period under
review by going up from trade of 105,349 metric ton last year to
120,388 metric ton.
It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food exports
during the period under review witnessed negative growth of 8.57
percent.
The overall food exports during the current fiscal year were
recorded at $3,076 million as compared to the exports of $3,365 million
last year, the PBS data revealed.
Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the fish exports during
April 2017 increased by 32.72 percent as compared to the exports
of the same month of last year.
The fish exports during April 2017 were recorded at $40.660
million as compared to the exports of $30.661 million.
On month-on-month basis, the fish exports increased by 11.49
percent during April 2017 when compared to the exports of $36.471
million during March 2017, according to the PBS Data.
The country’s overall merchandise exports witnessed decline of
2.29 percent during the first ten months of the year as compared to the same period of last year.
The merchandise exports during the current fiscal year were
recorded at $16.918 billion as compared to the exports of $17.314
billion last year.
During the period under review, the country’s imports
increased by 19.88 percent by growing from $36.265 billion last year
to $43.473 billion this year.
Based on the figures, the overall trade deficit during the
first ten months of the year increased by 40.12 percent.
The trade deficit during the first ten months of the current
year was recorded at $26.555 billion compared to $18.951 billion,
showing an increase of 40.12 percent.
