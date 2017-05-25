Sea King helicopters formally handed over to Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD, May 25, (APP): Sea King helicopters purchased from the

UK, were formally handed over to Pakistan Navy in a ceremony attended

by Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Syed Ibne Abbas there Wednesday.

According to a message received here from Pakistan High Commission,

London, Christopher Bob Richardson represented the UK Ministry of

Defence (MoD) in the formal handing over ceremony. Contract for purchase

of seven helicopters was signed last year. A separate contract was

signed with M/s Vector Aerospace for maintenance of the aircraft before being shipped to Pakistan later this year.

The High Commissioner lauded the historic relationship between the

Armed Forces of Pakistan and the United Kingdom and the role played by

the UK in capacity building of Pakistan Armed Forces both in terms of equipment support and training.

He thanked the representatives of the UK MoD, Leonardo and M/s Vector

Aerospace for their support in making this project a success and hoped that the cooperation between the two Armed Forces would continue to grow in future.