SDO writes a letter to CDA for vacating state land at Lakhwal

ISLAMABAD, June 11 (APP): Irrigation Department’s Small Dams

Organisation (SDO) has written a letter to Capital Development

Authority (CDA) for vacating state land form illegal occupants at

Rawal lake mouza Lakhwal.

According to the letter the government land being occupied

illegally by the encraocher through construction of two illegal

houses in khasra no 350 of mouza lakhwal.

The owner of these houses was abusing and threatening the

field staff of SDO and an FIR has also been lodges against him in

Police Station Secretariat.

But the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has reportedly

failed to vacate the state land from local encroachers at Rawal lake

mouza Lakhwal.

Construction is banned within a two kilometer radius of the

Rawal Dam area, but in the absence of regulation, a number of houses

have been built illegally near the bank of the dam.

Locals who have built these houses claimed that the land

belonged to them and large portion of the CDA’s land in near

Banigala was also in the possession of the locals.

According to a document available to this scribe,

Irrigation Department’s Small Dams Organisation (SDO) has recently

written a letter to CDA seeking help for vacation of state land from

encroachers but no action has been taken yet.

The dam was located in Mauza Lakhwal, which was acquired by

the CDA and the Rawalpindi acquisition collector.

However, a local claimed that Rawalpindi and the CDA did not

acquire all the land, and 419 kanals remained un acquired where the

locals had the right to construct buildings.

The survey conducted by the Capital Development Authority

(CDA) revealed that the civic agency had leased out over 60 acres of

land in the Lake View Park area to various commercial parties on

nominal rates.