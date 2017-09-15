SDGs Secretariat, LEAD-Pakistan sign MoU for capacity building of MPs and Parliament staff

ISLAMABAD Sept 15 (APP): Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Secretariat of National Assembly and LEAD-Pakistan, a national

think tank have signed a MoU for capacity building of the members

of the parliament and its staff at the Parliament House.

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and Ali Tauqeer Sheikh,

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) LEAD-Pakistan signed the agreement.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage and Chairperson

Parliamentary Sustainable Development Goals Secretariat was

also present during the MoU signing ceremony.

Talking to media after the ceremony, Speaker National

Assembly said that the objective behind the agreement was to

overcome the problems in implementation of SDGs in the country

adding that later similar training would be given to members of the

provincial assemblies and their staff.

He said that Pakistan’s Parliament enjoyed the singular

honour of being the first legislature to have a full-fledged SDGs

Secretariat.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that under the MoU, members

of the Parliament and staff would be imparted focused training on

SDGs to improve the delivery at the grassroots level. She said

that LEAD was a research based institution on issues like environment,

water and energy conservation which would provide technical

assistance and research based data to the parliamentarians for

informed policy making and even helping them in legislating on

various subjects if required, thus enhancing their oversight

capabilities in regards to the implementation of the SDGs.

She said that after the 18th amendment the

implementation of SDGs was the responsibility of the provinces and

this MoU could also be integrated with the SDGs task forces in

the provinces which have been formed to ensure country

wide implementation of SDGs. She said that SDGs Secretariat could

also work with them within the framework of this MoU.

She said that for the first time legislators had been

taken on board in the process of sustainable development goals

and constituency-based focused funding was being done to meet

the SDGs targets.

The minister said that under the MoU, parliamentarians

would be empowered with knowledge, data and learning of soft

skills through different capacity building programmes.

Members and Chairs of selected Standing Committees

would be assisted for research and inclusion of the priority areas

of SDGs in the parliamentary agenda, she said.

The minister expressed the hope that the signing of

the MoU would promote a new tradition of research based informed

oversight by the parliamentarians while disposing off

their parliamentary business concerning environment and

climate change.