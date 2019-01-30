SDGs given major focus in 12th five-year plan: Makhdum Khusro

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday said that the Government was devising a strategy to foster innovations and reforms in public sector entities to make them more efficient and productive.

He said that major focus has been given to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the 12th five-year plan to achieve all the targets.

The Federal Minister was talking to United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Coordinator, Neil Buhne, who called on him here.