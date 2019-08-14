Scrapping special status of IoJ&K, a sinister move by Indian govt: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the Indian government’s unilateral move to end special status of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) was a despicable conspiracy and blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions and the Simla Agreement.

The Indian government should realize that with use of such state aggression and absurd measures, the movement for freedom in the IoJ&K could not be suppressed, he added.

In a message on the Independence Day, which is being observed on Wednesday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris, the president said the world was witnessing the fact that the whole nation was supporting the Kashmiri people and would continue extending its political, diplomatic and moral support to them till the achievement of their right to self-determination.

“We will not leave them alone at any stage. Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one. Our grief is common as their tears move our hearts. We were with them; we are standing with them and will continue to do so,” a press release quoted the president as saying.