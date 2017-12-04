SCP orders Ex-Mayor Karachi to explain position on illegal allotment of land

KARACHI, Dec 04 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar in his orders issued Monday has asked former Mayor of Karachi,

Syed Mustafa Kamal to ensure his presence before the court here on Dec.6

with regard to his role in unlawful allotment of significant portion of land reserved for water treatment plant in Mehmoodabad area of metropolis.

The chief justice said that being apprised that 50 acres of the land,

out of a total of 129 acres reserved for the Water Treatment

Plant, was allotted to certain persons by the then Mayor, the bench

therefore sought presence of Syed Mustafa Kamal to explain his position

on the next date of hearing, falling on December 6.

According to the copy of order issued Monday evening the bench

hearing the Constitution Petition No. 38 of 2016, to provide clean

drinking water and safe environment to the people of Sindh has

directed Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah to be present before the

court on Dec 6.

“As we have been informed that the Chief Minister is in Islamabad

by tomorrow, he shall ensure his presence before the court on

06.12.2017,” the orders read.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan bench comprising Chief

Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali

Shah said that since a satisfactory reply with regard to

implementation of Water Commission report was not forthcoming

therefore, the Sindh CM must ensure his presence before the court.

The bench also took strong exception that another 50 acres of

land, reserved for water treatment plant in Karachi, had been

illegally encroached upon.