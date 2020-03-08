Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Mar 8 (APP):Lahore Qalandars beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets to record their third win in seven matches of the HBL PSLV at the Gaddafi stadium here on Sunday.

Following is the Score-board between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings:

Karachi Kings:

Sharjeel Khan run out (Wiese) 5 (8)

Babar Azam c Sohail Akhter b Maaz Khan 38 (29)

Alex Hales not out 80 (48)

CS Delport c & b Maaz Khan 15 (13)

Iftikhar Ahmed run out (Fakhar Zaman/Villas (wk) 1 (2)

Chadwick Walton (wk) c Wiese b Salman Irshad 45 (20)

Imad Wasim (c) not out 0 (0)

Extras: 3 (b 1, lb 1, w 1)

Total: 187 (for five wickets; 20 overs)

Did not bat: Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Umer Khan

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Sharjeel Khan) 2-70 (Babar Azam) 3-90 (CS Delport) 4-94 (Iftikhar Ahmed) 5-187 (Chadwick Walton)

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-36-0, Samit Patel 4-0-24-0 Maaz Khan 4-0-31-2 Usman Shinwari 3-0-44-0 Muhamamd Hafeez 2-0-11-0, D Wiese 1-0-11-0 Salman Irshad 2-0-28-1

Lahore Qalandars innings:

Fakhar Zaman b Mohamamd Amir 0 (5)

Sohail Akhter not out 68 (46)

Muhammad Hafeez c Delport b Umer Khan 16 (24)

Ben Dunk not out 99 (40)

Extras: 7 (lb 2, w 5)

Total: 190 (for two wkts; 19.1 overs)

Did not bat: DJ Villas (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Irshad, Maaz Khan, Usman Shinwari

Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Fakhar Zaman), 2-50 (Mohamamd Hafeez),

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 4-0-33-1, Aamer Yamin 1.1-0-9-0, Imad Wasim 3.5-0-40-0, Chris Jordan 4-0-36-0, Umer Khan 3-0-37-1, Caemron Delport 3.1-0-33-0

Result: Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wicket

Man of the Match: Ben Dunk (LQ)

Toss: Lahore Qalandars, elected to field first

Umpires: Shozab Raza (Pak) and Michael Gough (Eng)

Tv Umpire: Asif Yaqoob (Pak)

Reserve Umpire: Nasir Hussain

Match referee: Mohammad Anees