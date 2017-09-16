Scoreboards in the 3rd T20 between Pakistan and World XI

LAHORE, Sept 15 (APP)- The scoreboards in the third and the last
T20 international match of the Independence Cup series here on Friday
night at the Gadaffi stadium.
Pakistan innings
Fakhar Zaman runout (Samm) 27
Ahmad Shahzad runout (Balley/Cutting) 89
Babar Azam c du Plessis b Perera 48
Shoaib Malik notout 17
Imad Wasim c du Plessis 0
Sarfraz Ahmad notout 0
Extras (wb-2) 2
Total (for 4 in 20 overs) 183
Fall of wkts, 1-61,2-163,3-175,4-182
Bowling
Samuel Badree 3-0-28-0
Morne Morkel 4-0-42-0
Ben Cutting 2-0-26-0
Thisara Perera 4-0-37-2
Darren Sammy 4-0-24-0
Imran Tahir 3-0-26-0
World XI innings
Tamim Iqbal b Usman 14
Hashim Amla runout (Fakhar/Hasan) 21
Ben Cutting b Hasan 5
Faf du Plessis runout (Shadab) 13
George Bailey b Imad 3
David Miller c Babar b Hasan 32
Thisara Perera c Babar b Rumman 32
Darren Sammy notout 24
Morne Morkel runout (Babar) 1
Samuel Badree notout 0
Extras (lb-1,wb-5) 5
Total for 8 in 20 overs 150
Fall of wkts 1-15,2-41,3-41,4-53,5-67, 6-112,7-137,8-139
Bowling
Imad Wasim 4-0-34-1
Usman Shinwari 4-0-26-1
Hasan Ali 4-0-28-2
Rumman Raees 4-1-20-1
Mohammad Nawaz 1-0-7-0
Shadab Khan 3-0-34-0
Man of the match, Ahmad Shahzad (Pakistan).
(Umpires)- Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza , Ahmed Shahab (third umpire),
Khalid Mahmood (fourth umpire). Sir Richie Richardson (match referee).