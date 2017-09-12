Scoreboards in 1st T20 between Pak and World XI

LAHORE, Sep 12 (APP)- The scoreboards in the first T20 international match of the Independence Cup between Pakistan and the World XI here on Tuesday night at the Gadaffi stadium.

Pakistan innings,

Fakhar Zaman c Amla b Morkel 8

Ahmed Shahzad c Sammy b Cutting 39

Babar Azam c Miller b Imran 86

Shoaib Malik b Perera 38

Sarfraz Ahmad c Paine b Perera 4

Imad Wasim notout 15

Faheem Ashraf notout 0

Extras (b-1,wb-6) 7

Total for seven wickets in 20 overs 197

Fall of wkts, 1-8,2-130,3-142,4-161,5-182

Bowling

Morne Morkel 4-0-32-1

Thisara Perera 4-0-51-2

Ben Cutting 4-0-38-1

Imran Tahir 4-0-34-1

Grant Elliott 2-0-17-0

Dareen Sammy 2-0-24-0

World XI innings

Tamim Iqbal b Rumman 18

Hashim Amla c Imad b Rumman 26

Tim Paine c Rumman b Sohail 25

Faf du Plessis c (substitute) Umar b Shadab 29

David Miller st Sarfraz b Shadab 9

Grant Elliott c Imad b Sohail 14

Thisara Perera runout 17

Darren Sammy notout 29

Ben Cutting notout 0

Extras (LB-6,WB-4) 10

Total for 7 in 20 overs, 177

Fall of wkts 1-43,2-48,3-101,4-108,5-123,6-145,7-173

Bowling

Imad Wasim 4-0-22-0

Sohail Khan 4-0-28-2

Hasan Ali 4-0-44-0

Rumman Raees 3-0-37-2

Faheem Ashraf 1-0-7-0

Shadab Khan 4-0-33-2

Man of the match, Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Umpires, Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza and Shozeb Raza, tv umpire. Match referee, Sir Richie Richardson match referee.