SCO membership to further strengthen Pakistan: Analysts

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): Welcoming the entry of Pakistan

as full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)

as a “good development” some experts and analysts on Friday

said it would help further strengthen Pakistan’s status in

regional and international context.

Lt Gen (R) Talat Masood, a defence expert and

political analyst, while talking to APP said it was good

development as Pakistan was joining the ranks of important

countries of the region and it would help the country a lot,

through enhanced cooperation and coordination in diverse

areas.

It would also help strengthen Pakistan’s economy through

economic integration and cooperation with regional countries

including those of South Asia, South East Asia and Central

Asia, he added.

Lt Gen (R) Talat Masood stressed that Pakistan can

benefit a lot from the SCO membership through cooperation with

all SCO member states in different fields of life and economy.

Brig (R) Mahmood Shah while talking to APP welcomed

Pakistan’s full membership in SCO and said Pakistan had

achieved what it was aspiring for.

It would help strengthen Pakistan in many ways, he

added.

Pakistan, which was admitted to SCO as full member in

Astana, Kazakhstan on Friday, had been an Observer with SCO

since 2005.

Pakistan applied for full membership of the organization

in 2010. The decision, in principle, to give membership to

Pakistan was taken by the SCO Heads of States meeting held in

Ufa, Russia, in 2015.